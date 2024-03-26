How it went down tonight in Ohio. 🤝 @etihad — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) March 24, 2024

However, it seems unlikely that Lionel Messi participate in this match, as he continues with the recovery work to be one hundred percent clear of the hamstring injury that deprived him of the call with Argentina in FIFA date and the team's past game. The evolution seems favorable, however, it will be the decision of the Tata in conjunction with one's own Flea He determines if he will have minutes either as a starter or as a substitute, taking into account that later they face a crucial week in which the First Leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in view of Striped from Mexico.

Inter Miami was a team without spirit, without desire to win and did not compete this afternoon against Red Bulls, according to Tata Martino. “The responsibility belongs to everyone, mainly mine as a coach” The Argentine coach is very critical. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/F3Dslxb6LQ — José Armando (@Jarm21) March 24, 2024

“I've said this all the time. I know the spirit and the desire that the group has, and I know the level of quality that is improving and almost the level that the team can bring. We came here last year, we were defeated and tonight we achieved nothing; we could have gotten something. We will work on that. You know, we'll look at whether we could have gotten something or whether we definitely should have. We will review the video”said the helmsman.

Despite having a MLS Cupwithout a doubt the Briton is under a lot of pressure and at the same time he was proud of how his team fought despite losing several players in the transfer market.

“I couldn't be (more) proud of the guys. We played through an international window where we lost six of our guys. We lose two guys who are important. We have no recognized striker in the squad to choose from. “The players are disappointed that we didn't get something because we were in the game and (it was) close.”he finished.

