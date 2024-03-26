Next Saturday, March 30 at the Chase Stadiumhe Inter Miami receives the New York City FC for Matchday 6 of the 2024 season, of the MLSwith the good news that the teams recover their summoned by the FIFA date.
The Heronswithout the Argentine captain Lionel Messi due to injury, they did not have a good time in their last match, as they were beaten 4-0 by the New York Red Bulls in the Red Bull Arenathrough a hat trick from the Scotsman Lewis Morgan and a target from the Venezuelan Wikelman Carmona. However, the pink team is second in the Eastern Conference with ten units.
On the other hand, the Pigeons They also come from having fallen before FC Cincinnati thanks to the minimum of the Argentine Luciano Acosta. The New York team is second to last in the Eastern Conference with just three points.
When? Saturday, March 30th
Where? Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium:Chase Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. (CDMX), 7:30 p.m. (ET), 8:30 p.m. (ARG)
Channel: Apple TV
streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
For this duel, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino recover important pieces after the stoppage of the FIFA date. Among them are the archer Drake Callenderas well as the Argentine Federico Redondo and the paraguayan Diego Gomezwho left with their respective squads.
However, it seems unlikely that Lionel Messi participate in this match, as he continues with the recovery work to be one hundred percent clear of the hamstring injury that deprived him of the call with Argentina in FIFA date and the team's past game. The evolution seems favorable, however, it will be the decision of the Tata in conjunction with one's own Flea He determines if he will have minutes either as a starter or as a substitute, taking into account that later they face a crucial week in which the First Leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in view of Striped from Mexico.
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Noah Allen, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Tomás Avilés
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo, Robert Taylor, Jordi Alba
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Leo Campana
Substitutes: Ryan Sailor, Yanick Bright, José Casas, Leonardo Alfonso, Lionel Messi, Franco Negri, Tyler Hall, Cole Jensen, Ricardo Montenegro
After the narrow defeat against FC Cincinnatithe English coach Nick Cushing He indicated that his team deserved more, apart from the statistics showing that they had 54 percent possession of the ball, although unfortunately they still have only one victory in five games played.
“I've said this all the time. I know the spirit and the desire that the group has, and I know the level of quality that is improving and almost the level that the team can bring. We came here last year, we were defeated and tonight we achieved nothing; we could have gotten something. We will work on that. You know, we'll look at whether we could have gotten something or whether we definitely should have. We will review the video”said the helmsman.
Despite having a MLS Cupwithout a doubt the Briton is under a lot of pressure and at the same time he was proud of how his team fought despite losing several players in the transfer market.
“I couldn't be (more) proud of the guys. We played through an international window where we lost six of our guys. We lose two guys who are important. We have no recognized striker in the squad to choose from. “The players are disappointed that we didn't get something because we were in the game and (it was) close.”he finished.
Goalie: Matthew Freese
Defenses: Thiago Martins, Birk Risa, Strahinja Tanasijevic
Midfielders: James Sands, Andrés Perea, Kevin O'Toole, Andres Jasson
Forwards: Santiago Rodríguez, Hannes Wolf, Julián Fernández
Substitutes: Justin Haak, Agustín Ojeda, Adrián Martínez, Malachi Jones, Luis Barraza, Rio Hope-Gund, Jacob Arroyave, Andrew Baiera, Máximo Carrizo
Inter Miami 3-0 NYCFC
