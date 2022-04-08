Prediction Inter Miami – New England | 04/09/2022 Major League Soccer https://t.co/CWgP0Lbqtd pic.twitter.com/PoiAlMmpGt — Winflix – Forecast Foot (@Winflix1) April 6, 2022

#LegionariosSV ?? | Final: Inter Miami 1-3 Houston Dynamo. Salvadoran Darwin Cerén entered the exchange at min. 84 on matchday 7 of the #MLS ?? pic.twitter.com/k8mNwGsvak – Salvadoran Legionary Soccer Players (@LegionariosSV19) April 3, 2022

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 7, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 8:57 AM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 7, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | 11:09 AM GMT+2

#MLS Week 5 New England Revolution 0 1 New York Red Bulls (Polster 90’ag) pic.twitter.com/zhm3gJXNhn – The Fifth of Soccer (@La5tadelfutbol) April 3, 2022

During the week there was talk about the possible withdrawal of Gonzalo HiguainWell, his father Jorge Higuainstated that the striker would put an end to his career at the end of the season, however, the same element of the herons came out to deny that.

“No, it ends this year. He told me that he is retiring from the sport. I would love for him to continue linked from another function because he is a boy who is hyper prepared”said the father of the Argentine in an interview with TNT Sports.

“It was a misunderstanding that he had towards me. I never told him about retirement. He expressed himself badly, it could happen. It has nothing to do with reality. I am focused on the club, on fulfilling the contract”exposed The pipita.

“When the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one to communicate it, nothing more than me. What my father or other people can say in this case has nothing to do with what I can say. “he added.

“It’s close to stop playing, but it’s not what I have in my head right now. In my head now I have to fulfill the rest of my contract and at the end of the year we’ll see how I feel. I’ll sit down with the club to see which It’s the best decision. My decision is to focus on having a great season this year.”shared the former real Madrid.

“My dad expressed himself badly. It was a misunderstanding. At no time did I tell him about retirement. If I make that decision, I will be the one to communicate it. Right now I have my head in this club and in fulfilling the contract.” ✍️ Gonzalo Higuain. pic.twitter.com/xOzN89V5cE — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 6, 2022

It is already known that the team will let their goalkeeper go Matt Turner to premier league with the Arsenalfor this reason, they have already announced who will be their replacement: Djordje Petrović.

The 22-year-old Serbian comes from the FK Cukaricki of the Serbian Super Leagueafter having signed a contract for three years with the revs until 2024, with the option to extend it until 2025.

For now, it is only expected that the issue of his visa and his International Transfer Certificate be resolved.

Regarding the hiring of the goalkeeper, the technician Bruce Sand Manifested: “Djordje is a welcome addition. He is a goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential. His play in the Serbian Superliga has been impressive and we believe he has a great future with our club.”.

Throughout 86 games played, he left his goal scoreless 33 times in three seasons, he has also had experience with the Serbian national team in lower categories and debuted with the major in 2021.

NEWS: The #NERevs have acquired 22-year-old goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Čukarički ?? — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 6, 2022

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (4-1-2-1-2): Brad Knightson; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster; Thomas McNamara, Sebastian Lletget; Carlos Gil; Jozy Altidore and Justin Rennicks.

The union of the revs It is very clear and they have good elements in the attack, so they could get into the field of the Florida team to continue adding in the Eastern Conference.

Forecast: Inter Miami 0-2 New England Revolution