This Saturday April 9, Inter-Miami receive the New England Revolution in it DRV PNK Stadiumin direct duel of the Eastern Conference for Date 7 of Major League Soccer.
The herons They come from suffering a home loss by a score of 1-3 against houston dynamothanks to a double Fabrice Picault and a target from the Colombian Darwin Quinterowhile the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain discounted from the penalty mark. For this reason, the team remains sunk in the basement of the Eastern Conference with only one unit.
On the other hand, revs They also did not take advantage of the locality in the Gillette Stadium and succumbed for the slightest difference before the New York Red Bullsthanks to an own goal from Matt PolsterBesides, both teams were left with ten men due to the expulsions of the Polish Adam Bucksa by the locals and Frankie Amaya by the visitors, so those from Boston are second to last in the Eastern Conference with four points.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 9
What time does it start? 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 12:00 noon (US time) and 15:00 hours (US Eastern time)
Where? DRV PNK Stadium
TV broadcast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes and TSN2
Online Streaming: https://www.espn.com.mx/ and https://www.tsn.ca/tsn2-live-stream-1.167005/
INTER MIAMI
During the week there was talk about the possible withdrawal of Gonzalo HiguainWell, his father Jorge Higuainstated that the striker would put an end to his career at the end of the season, however, the same element of the herons came out to deny that.
“No, it ends this year. He told me that he is retiring from the sport. I would love for him to continue linked from another function because he is a boy who is hyper prepared”said the father of the Argentine in an interview with TNT Sports.
“It was a misunderstanding that he had towards me. I never told him about retirement. He expressed himself badly, it could happen. It has nothing to do with reality. I am focused on the club, on fulfilling the contract”exposed The pipita.
“When the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one to communicate it, nothing more than me. What my father or other people can say in this case has nothing to do with what I can say. “he added.
“It’s close to stop playing, but it’s not what I have in my head right now. In my head now I have to fulfill the rest of my contract and at the end of the year we’ll see how I feel. I’ll sit down with the club to see which It’s the best decision. My decision is to focus on having a great season this year.”shared the former real Madrid.
NE REVOLUTION
It is already known that the team will let their goalkeeper go Matt Turner to premier league with the Arsenalfor this reason, they have already announced who will be their replacement: Djordje Petrović.
The 22-year-old Serbian comes from the FK Cukaricki of the Serbian Super Leagueafter having signed a contract for three years with the revs until 2024, with the option to extend it until 2025.
For now, it is only expected that the issue of his visa and his International Transfer Certificate be resolved.
Regarding the hiring of the goalkeeper, the technician Bruce Sand Manifested: “Djordje is a welcome addition. He is a goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential. His play in the Serbian Superliga has been impressive and we believe he has a great future with our club.”.
Throughout 86 games played, he left his goal scoreless 33 times in three seasons, he has also had experience with the Serbian national team in lower categories and debuted with the major in 2021.
INTER-MIAMI (4-3-3): Nick Marsmann; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Taylor; Robbie Robinson, Ariel Lassiter and Gonzalo Higuain.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (4-1-2-1-2): Brad Knightson; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster; Thomas McNamara, Sebastian Lletget; Carlos Gil; Jozy Altidore and Justin Rennicks.
Given the poor results it has accumulated Inter-Miamiwho also had a lousy campaign in 2021, it looks unfavorable that they can take a victory against a New England Revolution which was the best team last season, finishing as the leader by a large number of points over the rest.
The union of the revs It is very clear and they have good elements in the attack, so they could get into the field of the Florida team to continue adding in the Eastern Conference.
Forecast: Inter Miami 0-2 New England Revolution
