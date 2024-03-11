He Inter Miami will receive Nashville SC in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024after having tied the first leg 2-2 with a double from Shaffelburg and discounts from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting commitment where both teams will want to earn their place in the quarterfinals.
FS2, TUDN, ViX (United States) and FOX Premium (Mexico).
Goalie: D. Callender.
Defenses: J. Gressel, T. Avilés, S. Kryvtsov, N. Freire and J. Alba.
Media: F. Redondo, S. Busquets, D. Gómez.
Forwards: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.
The Garza team will previously receive at home the CF Montreal on Matchday 4. In recent days, the Inter Miami announced the departures of the left back DeAndre Yedlin and the midfielder Jean MotaIn addition, they announced the additions of Federico Redondo.
Goalie: J. Willis.
Defenses: S. Moore, L. MacNaughton, W. Zimmermann and Lovitz.
Media: A. Godoy and S. Davis; A. Muyl, J. Shaffelburg.
Forwards: T. Boyd.
With his double in the first leg against Miami, Jacob Shaffelburg He was named MVP of the game. Previously, the Nashville SC He will arrive at the game after being active on Matchday 4 against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville.
