On penalties, Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 5-4 and advanced to the US Open Cup final.

Martinez goal

Two assists from Messi. The Garzas want to win it all.

Now him inter miami will be measured at new york red bulls this Saturday August 26 at the Red Bull Arena for the Saturday day of the MLS. Messi and company have the urgent task of getting the team out of last place in the Eastern Conferencesince they barely add 18 points.

The task of Rosario with the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is to bring to the club the Playoffs when there are eleven games left to play, but the fatigue of the former Barcelona It’s evident after playing eight games in 32 days.

“(Messi) is reaching an important limit physically. The expectations continue to rise each time we face another challenge. But some of the guys are starting to get exhausted. But as long as he doesn’t tell me anything, he’ll keep playing. You already know how he is and how much he likes to play ”expressed recently the coach of the team, the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

As reported by the sporting goods company Fanatics, Lionel Messi accumulates a sales record in the United States with the new Inter Miami shirt.

“I don’t suspect that there will be a hangover from that final. Those emotions, lasting from 24 to 48 hours, are not easy to handle. But the reaction that I saw (on Wednesday) and that I expect (on Thursday) leads me to believe that we are in a good place and that we are ready to start again.”said the technician gary smith.

The helmsman’s hope is that his participation in the binational contest will help change a regular season that was going wrong in July. The team had lost three straight games for the first time in franchise history and had been outscored 6-1 in those games.

“We found ourselves in what could only be classified as a crisis, and the results were certainly not what we wanted. So somehow we have to improve on that and our guys did a wonderful job. It wasn’t an immediate change, but slowly but surely, in the knockout round, I thought we saw a much more consistent group and perhaps the Nashville look we were all used to. The results certainly gave the guys some confidence.”ended.

"This is the first time that I see Messi play live. There are exact moments where he just comes to life and it's almost impossible to stop him. The goal he scored is just unbelievable, out of nowhere. And his only other shot from him to the goal hit the post". Gary Smith, DT from Nashville.