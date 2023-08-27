The League Cup 2023 stayed in the United States with the championship of the inter miamifrom the hand of the Argentine Lionel Messi. Now it’s time to fully focus on the local MLS tournament and the monarch of the binational tournament will face next Wednesday, August 30, against Nashville SCprecisely the rival he beat in the grand final of the League Cup.
Although the local contest resumed since last week, the herons They have not seen action yet because they first had the semifinals of the US Open Cupwhere they obtained the pass to the grand final by leaving behind the FC Cincinnati in the penalty shootout, after equalizing 3-3 in regulation time. The Argentinian Luciano Acosta opened the cards for the orange team at minute 18, while Brandon Vazquez increased the lead to 53′. The Ecuadorian Leo Bell He leveled everything by scoring at 68′ and 90+7′ forging extra times. the venezuelan Joseph Martinez put the Florida men ahead at 93′, plus the Japanese Yuya Kubo appeared at 114′. Already in the penalty kicks, nick hagglund failed for those of Ohio and the Argentine Benjamin Cremaschi He gave the victory to those in pink.
Now him inter miami will be measured at new york red bulls this Saturday August 26 at the Red Bull Arena for the Saturday day of the MLS. Messi and company have the urgent task of getting the team out of last place in the Eastern Conferencesince they barely add 18 points.
In the same way, those of Tennessee had as their last commitment their clash against the inter miami in the grand finale of the League Cupresuming the local tournament this Saturday August 26 when he visits the atlanta united in it Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Six strings they march sixth of the Eastern Conference with 38 points.
When? Wednesday, August 30
Place: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
The duel can be seen for free through the platform Apple TV, without the need to have MLS Season Pass.
fever caused by Lionel Messi in the MLS It has caused a revolution, since the world champion already has a record on North American soil that surpasses other athletes such as Tom Brady, Lebron James and even portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. As reported by the sporting goods company fans, The flea accumulates a sales record in the United States with the new jersey of the inter miamithis just a few weeks after being presented and debuted.
The task of Rosario with the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is to bring to the club the Playoffs when there are eleven games left to play, but the fatigue of the former Barcelona It’s evident after playing eight games in 32 days.
“(Messi) is reaching an important limit physically. The expectations continue to rise each time we face another challenge. But some of the guys are starting to get exhausted. But as long as he doesn’t tell me anything, he’ll keep playing. You already know how he is and how much he likes to play ”expressed recently the coach of the team, the Argentine Gerardo Martino.
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi
strikers: Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor
substitutes: Tomás Avilés, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota, Leo Campana, Víctor Ulloa, David Ruiz, Christopher McVey, Carlos Dos Santos, Facundo Farías, Harvey Neville, Cole Jensen, Noah Allen Robbie Robinson
After reaching the end of the League Cupwhere they threw out powerful teams like the America and striped of Mexico, as well as FC Cincinnati, The Boys in Gold they concentrate on the ten remaining local tournament games.
“I don’t suspect that there will be a hangover from that final. Those emotions, lasting from 24 to 48 hours, are not easy to handle. But the reaction that I saw (on Wednesday) and that I expect (on Thursday) leads me to believe that we are in a good place and that we are ready to start again.”said the technician gary smith.
The helmsman’s hope is that his participation in the binational contest will help change a regular season that was going wrong in July. The team had lost three straight games for the first time in franchise history and had been outscored 6-1 in those games.
“We found ourselves in what could only be classified as a crisis, and the results were certainly not what we wanted. So somehow we have to improve on that and our guys did a wonderful job. It wasn’t an immediate change, but slowly but surely, in the knockout round, I thought we saw a much more consistent group and perhaps the Nashville look we were all used to. The results certainly gave the guys some confidence.”ended.
Goalie: Elliot Panicco
defenses: Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Daniel Lovitz
midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Fafá Picault, Alex Muyl
strikers: Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge
substitutes: Sean Davis, Jacob Shaffelburg, Randall Leal, Taylor Washington, Brian Anunga, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Luke Haakenson, Ben Martino, Teal Bunbury, Laurence Wyke
Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville SC
