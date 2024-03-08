Inter Miami will receive Montreal of Canada on Matchday 4 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
The Florida team comes from beating 5-0 at home against Orlando CityIn addition, they were active in the middle of the week in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Nashville SCwhile the Canadian team comes from beating the FC Dallas at home for 1-2.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the North American championship.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
Goalie: D. Callender.
Defenses: J. Greesel, S. Kryvtsov, N. Freire, J. Alba.
Media: D. Ruiz, S. Busquets, D. Gómez.
Forwards: L. Messi, L. Suárez and R. Taylor.
In the last hours, the Inter Miami announced the departures of the left back DeAndre Yedlin and the midfielder Jean MotaIn addition, they announced the additions of Federico Redondo and Matias Rojas.
Goalie: J. Sirois.
Defenses: G. Campbell, J. Waterman, G. Corbo.
Media: Ruan, M. Choiniere, S. Piette, A. Lassiter; K. Opoku, B. Duke.
Forwards: M. Cóccaro.
He CF Montreal announced the hiring of the North American right back, Grayson Doodywho will make his professional debut in the First Division.
Inter Miami 3-0 Montreal
