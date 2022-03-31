Prediction Inter Miami – Houston Dynamo | 04/03/2022 Major League Soccer https://t.co/cz7dzyOSi0 pic.twitter.com/su1TJYZDrq — Winflix – Forecast Foot (@Winflix1) March 31, 2022

?? PIPA’S GOAL DIDN’T REACH ✔️ At home, Cincinnati beat Inter Miami 3-1 in the MLS ?? Higuain scored one of the goals ❌ Luciano Acosta missed a penalty pic.twitter.com/F8fSE6YpTu — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 19, 2022

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 12:15 PM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 12:16 PM GMT+2 Benjamin War | Mar 28, 2022 Javier Alvarez Beigbeder Suarez | Mar 27, 2022

Panamanian midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla was chosen as the man of the match by the Houston Dynamo after a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids. pic.twitter.com/dqt8SbNX7i — Free Metro (@MetroLibrePTY) March 20, 2022

After the bad championship that the Florida team is experiencing, the owner of the club, the English david beckhamwould have in mind an ambitious plan to bring together in the team some important pieces that made history in Barcelona.

According to an article published by Tom Sonderson on Forbeswho would lead the project would be the Argentine Lionel Messi, in addition to his former teammate at the culé club, the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwho ends contract with Atletico Madrid in June.

That would not be all, since the Spanish Sergio Busquets could also reach mls as a free agent, and a season later the also Spanish Jordi Alba.

On the other hand, the Costa Rican attacker Ariel Lassiter expressed that they are happy to return to activity in the mlsapart from feeling motivated to get ahead.

“We are excited to be back home. The team needs a win, we need to win for our fans… We know what we have to do, we have been very focused and we have a good mentality going into the weekend. We are looking to get three points and I think we are ready to do it.”he explained.

“I definitely see hunger within the group…no finger pointing. We all know we’re in this together. We all know the situation we’re in. I think we’re very close as a team on and off the field; once that we get the first (triumph) more will come”added the attacker.

After agreeing on the transfer of the Brazilian Thianguinho with flamingo, The Orange would be very close to announcing the hiring of another young Brazilian soccer player, defender Michaelreported Globoesporte.com and Radio Italy.

As in the case of the red and black striker, the defender will also be acquired on loan for one year. There is no information on the purchase clause of the player’s pass.

With a contract that expires at the end of this year, Michael will renew its relationship with Gallic before going to the mlssaid the director of the club, Rodrigo Caetano.

Also, the dynamo agreed to loan out the midfielder Joe Benny Corona to the GIF Sundsvall on AllvsenskanSweden’s top professional division for the rest of the year.

The team used its only offseason purchase to release the midfielder on February 10. Crown was not selected in the resignation process and his guaranteed contract remained with houstonaccording to league rules.

Crownan old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, signed with houston on December 31, 2020 after being selected by Austin F.C.but now he will live a new adventure in Swedish football.

⬆️⬆️SIGNMENTS⬆️⬆️ ??ATTENTION?? ??Atlético-MG agreed the loan of central defender ??Micael for the ??Houston Dynamo ⏩The values ​​of the operation were not disclosed, but it is known that there is a purchase option at the end of the loan ?️:@matheusmandy pic.twitter.com/5r57PJWAnB — Brazilian Soccer ?? (@Brasileirao_GO) March 30, 2022

HOUSTON DYNAMO (4-2-3-1): SteveClark; Teenage Hadebe, Danel Steres, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera; Darwin Quintero, Corey Baird, Fabrice Picault; Carlos Ferrera.

In the end, the bookmakers put the group of bettors as the winner. Phil Neville for the minimum.

Forecast: Inter Miami 1-0 Houston Dynamo