This Saturday, April 2, the Inter-Miami receive the houston dynamo at DRV PNK Stadiumfor Date 5 of the Major League Soccer.
In their last duel, the herons They were outscored 3-1 by F.C. Cincinnatiwith the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain scoring the only goal from the penalty spot. The ensemble led by the English Phil Neville is sunk in the last place of the Eastern Conference with only one unit.
On the other hand, The Orange rescued the 1-1 tie in the last minute against Colorado Rapids. the canadian Mark-Anthony Kaye advanced to the visit, but the Canadian Tyler Passer He appeared at 90′ to seal the tie. Those of the Brazilian coach Paul Nagamura they are tenth in the Western Conference with five points.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 2
What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 4:00 p.m. (US time) and 7:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? DRV PNK Stadium
TV Broadcast: ESPN+
Online Streaming: https://www.dazn.com/en-MX/welcome/ and My33
INTER MIAMI
After the bad championship that the Florida team is experiencing, the owner of the club, the English david beckhamwould have in mind an ambitious plan to bring together in the team some important pieces that made history in Barcelona.
According to an article published by Tom Sonderson on Forbeswho would lead the project would be the Argentine Lionel Messi, in addition to his former teammate at the culé club, the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwho ends contract with Atletico Madrid in June.
That would not be all, since the Spanish Sergio Busquets could also reach mls as a free agent, and a season later the also Spanish Jordi Alba.
On the other hand, the Costa Rican attacker Ariel Lassiter expressed that they are happy to return to activity in the mlsapart from feeling motivated to get ahead.
“We are excited to be back home. The team needs a win, we need to win for our fans… We know what we have to do, we have been very focused and we have a good mentality going into the weekend. We are looking to get three points and I think we are ready to do it.”he explained.
“I definitely see hunger within the group…no finger pointing. We all know we’re in this together. We all know the situation we’re in. I think we’re very close as a team on and off the field; once that we get the first (triumph) more will come”added the attacker.
HOUSTON DYNAMO
After agreeing on the transfer of the Brazilian Thianguinho with flamingo, The Orange would be very close to announcing the hiring of another young Brazilian soccer player, defender Michaelreported Globoesporte.com and Radio Italy.
As in the case of the red and black striker, the defender will also be acquired on loan for one year. There is no information on the purchase clause of the player’s pass.
With a contract that expires at the end of this year, Michael will renew its relationship with Gallic before going to the mlssaid the director of the club, Rodrigo Caetano.
Also, the dynamo agreed to loan out the midfielder Joe Benny Corona to the GIF Sundsvall on AllvsenskanSweden’s top professional division for the rest of the year.
The team used its only offseason purchase to release the midfielder on February 10. Crown was not selected in the resignation process and his guaranteed contract remained with houstonaccording to league rules.
Crownan old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, signed with houston on December 31, 2020 after being selected by Austin F.C.but now he will live a new adventure in Swedish football.
INTER MIAMI FC (4-4-2): Dark Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Kieran Gibbs, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Mohammed Adams, Jean Mota, Robert Taylor; Leonardo Campana and Gonzalo Higuain.
HOUSTON DYNAMO (4-2-3-1): SteveClark; Teenage Hadebe, Danel Steres, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera; Darwin Quintero, Corey Baird, Fabrice Picault; Carlos Ferrera.
Even when the houston dynamo works better than Inter-Miami in the classification, those from Florida will play at home and could take advantage of that factor to get an important victory that will help them get out of last place in the Eastern Conference.
In the end, the bookmakers put the group of bettors as the winner. Phil Neville for the minimum.
Forecast: Inter Miami 1-0 Houston Dynamo
