This Wednesday, September 27, Inter Miami could win his second title in history, with the help of the Argentine Lionel Messisince he will face the Houston Dynamofrom Mexican Hector Herrerain the grand final of the US Open Cupto be held in the DRV PNK Stadium.
The Herons They come from equaling 1-1 against the Orlando City in the MLSpreviously beat 4-0 at Toronto F.C.fell 5-2 to Atlanta Unitedwon 3-2 at Sporting Kansas City and beat 1-3 Los Angeles FC. Despite the great boost that the arrival of Messi and the spanish Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquetsthe Florida team remains second to last in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.
On the other hand, the orange They just succumbed 2-1 to Kansas Citythey beat the 4-1 Vancouver Whitecapsthey tied 1-1 against St.Louis City and 0-0 against Los Angeles Galaxyapart from that they defeated 2-0 Columbus Crew. The Texans are fourth in the Western Conference with 43 units and are in positions of Playoffs.
Both teams have faced each other three times, with the balance in favor of those from Houston. In April of this year, they beat them by the minimum, in 2022 they took the three points 1-3 and finally, in 2020, they lost by the minimum.
When? Wednesday, September 27
Place: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Mexico and USA), 7:30 p.m. (Colombia), 9:30 p.m. (Argentina)
Latin America: Telemundo, Peacock, Claro Sports, TyC Sports
Spain: M+ #Vamos Bar 2 and M+ Champions League
USA: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+
In it Florida Classic in view of Orlando Citythe pink team did not have Lionel Messi due to a muscle problem, his absence being noted on the scoreboard. Added to this, La Pulga could also miss the duel for the title of the US Open Cup.
The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He assured that the Rosario’s presence is in doubt and that he will make a decision by listening to the world champion and, at the same time, evaluating future risks.
“It is very difficult to assign any percentage because we go day by day. “We will evaluate it, first I will listen to what he tells me, how he feels and we also have to evaluate future risks.”he explained The Tata.
Likewise, in the Classic they did not appear Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquetssince the first had muscle discomfort and the second a migraine.
“Busquets had a migraine problem and when he has that he has vision problems, but I don’t think he will have a problem for Wednesday. The teams that already have little chance of fighting even show it in their ways of playing. We have few chances, but we continue fighting. It’s a race against time. I don’t know what the rest of the teams will think, but we would make the postseason well.”he finished.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – The goalkeeper has made some mistakes, but he remains firm as the starter of the three posts.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – At just 19 years old, the Argentine has already earned a place in the starting eleven and with his 1.86 height he is good with the aerial game.
Defense: Kamal Miller – The Canadian national team signed with the club only last April. His contribution has given solidity to the defense.
Left back: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard missed the last league match, but it is almost certain that he will be present for the fight for the title.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin – The North American team has extensive European experience, and also knows very well how to join the attack.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – Surely the Spaniard will have already left his migraine behind to concentrate fully on the search for the championship.
Center: Dixon Arroyo – It was thought that the Ecuadorian was left out of the starting eleven due to the arrival of Busquets, but he remained as his ally in the contention.
Midfielder: Facundo Farías – Messi’s impact has been heavy because another Argentine is present in the starting scheme. At 21 years old, the attacker has a great future and for now has accumulated three goals and an assist in the MLS.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – There is no doubt that the club’s star will not want to be left out of a duel where a trophy will be disputed. Whether or not it is one hundred percent, it will surely convince the Tata Martino to align it from the starter.
Left Wing: Robert Taylor – The Finn can play on the left or right side, as well as as a central midfielder, but he has found comfort in that area.
Forward: Josef Martínez – It is enough to remember the great danger that the Venezuelan was for rival areas in his time with Atlanta United. Thanks to the teammates he has behind him, he can once again give something to talk about.
This is what the Inter Miami lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Tomás Avilés, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin
Midfielders: Facundo Farías, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Josef Martínez, Robert Taylor
Substitutes: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, Benjamin Cremaschi, Víctor Ulloa, Robbie Robinson, David Ruiz, Leo Campana, Lawson Sunderland, Carlos Dos Santos, Nicolás Stefanelli, Christopher McVey
The Texan team is experiencing a great moment, but it is not forgotten that recently the results have not accompanied them, which is why their rivals see them less, as indicated by the coach Ben Olsen.
“It’s not exactly that they disrespect us. But as if we were invisible. I see it week after week. And that’s because the club has been irrelevant for about ten years. Houston needs a renaissance here to make this club a club that people respect and fear. Instead of opponents just knowing, ‘oh, we have to go to Houston, there won’t be many people and the temperature will be a hundred degrees.’ There’s only one way to do it. Being in finals and lifting trophies and getting into the postseason year after year. That’s the job. “Miami could play anyone in this final and will still be a favorite.”said the strategist.
Goalkeeper: Steve Clark – The 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper is immovable under the three posts. Throughout the championship he has eleven clean sheets.
Defense: Erik Sviatchenko – The Dane came to the team this year and quickly established himself in the scheme. At 1.85 meters he will be important in the aerial game.
Defense: Teenage Hadebe – The Zimbabwean defender is 1.89 meters tall and is also good from above, so it will be a tough test for the rival.
Defense: Micael dos Santos – The Brazilian complements the central defense. He has been active as a starter in both the league, Cup and Leagues Cup.
Inside Right: Griffin Dorsey – The right back has been advanced in the approach so that he can be more focused on launching the attack.
Inside left: Nelson Quiñones – Unlike Dorsey, the Colombian has had to delay his position a lot, since he is used to being extreme.
Pivot: Luis Caicedo – The Colombian is the team’s natural recovery player, and he has also been present in several US Open Cup matches, and he has even scored a goal.
Pivot: Artur Lima – Accompanying in containment we would see the Brazilian, who knows how to function very well in the midfield circle.
Midfielder: Héctor Herrera – The Mexican is the captain of this club. He has been involved in 33 percent of the goals in the league. The numbers he manages are five goals and twelve assists in all tournaments.
Forward: Sebastian Kowalczyk – The Pole develops as a winger on both wings, and he also knows how to be an orchestrator from midfield.
Forward: Corey Baird – Although there are other options on offense, the goal man is the national team who has twelve goals and seven assists in all tournaments.
This is what the Houston Dynamo lineup would look like (3-4-1-2):
Goalie:Steve Clark
Defenses: Micael dos Santos, Teenage Hadebe, Erik Sviatchenko
Midfielders: Griffin Dorsey, Artur Lima, Nelson Quiñones, Luis Caicedo
Forwards: Hector Herrera, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Corey Baird
Substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Iván Franco, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Daniel Steres, Brooklyn Raines, Franco Escobar, Brad Smith, Andrew Tarbell, Amine Bassi, Ibrahim Aliyu, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Chase Gasper
Inter Miami (5)2-2(4) Houston Dynamo
