The Herons They come from equaling 1-1 against the Orlando City in the MLSpreviously beat 4-0 at Toronto F.C.fell 5-2 to Atlanta Unitedwon 3-2 at Sporting Kansas City and beat 1-3 Los Angeles FC. Despite the great boost that the arrival of Messi and the spanish Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquetsthe Florida team remains second to last in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.

On the other hand, the orange They just succumbed 2-1 to Kansas Citythey beat the 4-1 Vancouver Whitecapsthey tied 1-1 against St.Louis City and 0-0 against Los Angeles Galaxyapart from that they defeated 2-0 Columbus Crew. The Texans are fourth in the Western Conference with 43 units and are in positions of Playoffs.

Both teams have faced each other three times, with the balance in favor of those from Houston. In April of this year, they beat them by the minimum, in 2022 they took the three points 1-3 and finally, in 2020, they lost by the minimum.

Now to prepare for the final of the @opencup on Wednesday against @HoustonDynamo #MIAvHOU.

I hope we can count on #Messi.

Come on #InterMiamiCF!! pic.twitter.com/bpNIukqiyr — Inter Miami Info Fan (@Intermiainfo) September 25, 2023

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He assured that the Rosario’s presence is in doubt and that he will make a decision by listening to the world champion and, at the same time, evaluating future risks.

“It is very difficult to assign any percentage because we go day by day. “We will evaluate it, first I will listen to what he tells me, how he feels and we also have to evaluate future risks.”he explained The Tata.

Likewise, in the Classic they did not appear Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquetssince the first had muscle discomfort and the second a migraine.

“Busquets had a migraine problem and when he has that he has vision problems, but I don’t think he will have a problem for Wednesday. The teams that already have little chance of fighting even show it in their ways of playing. We have few chances, but we continue fighting. It’s a race against time. I don’t know what the rest of the teams will think, but we would make the postseason well.”he finished.

#LionelMessi 🤕 will not play in the Inter Miami match against the #OrlandoCity ⚽️ due to discomfort in his right leg 🦵. The discomfort is a scar from a previous muscle injury 🤕. The coach of #InterMiamiCFGerardo Martino 👨‍💼, said that Messi knows when he should stop pic.twitter.com/5ENb4su7IT —InfDatSports. (@infdatsports) September 24, 2023

“It’s not exactly that they disrespect us. But as if we were invisible. I see it week after week. And that’s because the club has been irrelevant for about ten years. Houston needs a renaissance here to make this club a club that people respect and fear. Instead of opponents just knowing, ‘oh, we have to go to Houston, there won’t be many people and the temperature will be a hundred degrees.’ There’s only one way to do it. Being in finals and lifting trophies and getting into the postseason year after year. That’s the job. “Miami could play anyone in this final and will still be a favorite.”said the strategist.