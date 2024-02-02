After the tremendous beating received by the Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia with a score of 6-0, the preseason tour of Inter Miami continues, staying for now on Asian soil because now it will collide with the Hong Kong XInext Sunday, February 4.
The tour of The Herons has not been entirely positive because their path began with a goalless draw against the national team of The Saviorthen they fell before him FC Dallas for the slightest difference, while the Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia beat them 4-3 until the 6-0 win by the Portuguese team Cristiano Ronaldoalthough the latter was not present at the commitment.
Now, the Hong Kong XI is a soccer team that represents the Hong Kong First Division League In exhibition matches, therefore, it selects the best players in its competition, so in addition to national players foreigners can also appear.
When? Sunday, February 4
Where? So Kon Po, Hong Kong
Stadium:Hong Kong
Schedule: 05:00 a.m. (Argentina), 02:00 a.m. (Mexico), 03:00 a.m. (USA), 09:00 a.m. (Spain)
Channel: none
streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for Argentina, Mexico, USA and Spain.
During this last match that went around the world due to the incredible victory that the Miami team received, Lionel Messi He only saw a few minutes because he had a physical discomfort in his femoral biceps, without being able to do much, since upon entering the field they were already down 6-0. Therefore, he is not expected to start as a starter for this duel.
The reactions on social networks did not wait, especially to destroy the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho even at the end of the match went to complain to the central judge.
In any case, in addition to this comparison, The Herons They still have two other games on their tour, the visit to Vissel Kobe of Japan and the reunion of La Pulga with the Newell's Old Boys of Argentina in the DRV PNK Stadium.
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Leo Campana
Substitutes: Lawson Sunderland, Lionel Messi, Gregore Silva, Robert Taylor, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Cole Jensen, Ryan Sailor, CJ Santos, Yannick Bright, Shanyder Borgelin, Christopher McVey
Spanish defenders appear among the players called up by the Hong Kong team Daniel Almazan and Jose Angel Martin and the midfielder Marcos Gondraas well as the Scottish defender Calum LoungeBrazilian midfielders Cleiton Oliveira and Mikael Severo.
In the same way in the group directed by the Norwegian Jorn Andersen the Austrian midfielder appears Jacob Jantscherthe Dutch Michael PaulissenEnglish Charlie Scottthe Estonian striker Henri Anierthe Ghanaian attacker Nassam Irbahimthe Turkmen Ruslan Mingazow and the Brazilian Gil Ferreira.
Goalie: Yapp Hung Fai
Defenses: Daniel Almazán, José Ángel Martín, Li Ngai Hoy
Midfielders: Cleiton Oliveira, Marcos Gondra, Jacob Jantscher, Mikael Severo, Chan Siu Kwan
Forwards: Jordan Lam, Nassam Irbahim
Substitutes: Pong Cheuk Hei, Ala Tse Ka, Calum Hall, Oliver Gerbig, Timothy Chow, Ngan Cheuk Pan, Michel Paulissen, Charlie Scott, Henri Anier, Mahama Awal, Everton Camargo, Lam Hok Hei, Ruslan Mingazow, Gil Ferreira
Hong Kong 1-2 Inter Miami
