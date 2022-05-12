The Inter-Miami he knows that there is no tomorrow, and a new setback could already mean a worrying situation. Those led by coach Philip Neville already have two consecutive defeats as visitors, so now they will seek to impose conditions as locals against D.C. United.
Here the preview of the game with all the details of the meeting.
The game will start next Saturday May 14 o’clock 7:00 p.m.; the venue of the game will be the SRV PNK Stadiumfrom Florida.
For its part, you can follow the transmission through the signal of MLS Live on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN, My 33, NBCSWA, dcunited.com Y TeleXitos.
Possible LAFC lineup
Nick Marsman (P);
Aime Mabika, Modesto Mendez, Christopher Mcvey, Deandre Yedlin;
Jean Mota, Robert Taylor, Mo Adams, Ariel Lassiter, Robbie Robinson;
Leonard Bell.
Potential DC United lineup
Bill Hamid (P);
Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum, Hines-Ike;
Julian Gressel, Sofiane Djeffal, Rusell Canouse, Bradley Smith, Taxiarchis Fountas, Edison Flores; Michael Strada.
This is one of those games with a reserved forecast where emotions, back-and-forth play and goals are expected. However, this time Inter Miami will return to winning ways to beat DC United, not without difficulties.
Forecast: Inter Miami 2-1 DC United.
