For Matchday 20 of Major League Soccer, the inter miamithe next destination of Argentine Lionel Messi, will receive the Columbus Crew in it DRV PNK Stadium.
Last Saturday, the herons added a point at home after drawing 1-1 with the austin fc. the venezuelan Joseph Martinez appeared at minute 47 to put his squad ahead, however, the defender nick lima achieved the tie at 51 ‘. With this result, those from Florida remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 15 points.
On the other hand, The Crew comes from having added a 2-1 victory over the new york red bulls in it Lower.com Fieldthanks to the goals of the Colombian cucho hernandez and the ghanaian Yaw Yeboahwith the Brazilian Elias Manoel discounting for New Yorkers. Thanks to this, the massive It is located on the fifth step of the Eastern Conference with 31 units.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: MLS Season Pass
MIAMI: 3 wins
COLUMBUS: 2 wins
TIES: 0 ties
MIAMI: EPPPP
COLUMBUS:GGEGG
The Argentinian Gerardo Martino, the team’s new coach, was already present from the stands observing the performance of his pupils. The pink team had seven consecutive defeats before said draw, remembering that it has fallen to Nashville, Orlando City, Montréal, New York Red Bulls, D.C. United, New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union. Now with the arrival of Messi and the Spanish Sergio Busquets a big change is expected in the team.
About the Mexican attacker Rodolfo Pizarroin the week The Tata He spoke about his situation, without assuring that he will continue at the club: “We know about his situation. This is the question of the footballer and then there is the part with the leadership to find out what his future is, in this case it is not a question that I end up deciding ”.
GoalieDrake Callender
Defending: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Ian Fray, Robert Taylor, Noah Allen
midfielders: Rodolfo Pizarro, David Ruiz, Dixon Arroyo
strikers: Josef Martinez, Robbie Robinson, Benjamin Cremaschi
substitutes: Christopher McVey, Leonardo Campana, Shanyder Borgelin, Nicolás Stefanelli, Tyler Hall, Harvey Neville, Edison Aczona, Israel Boatwright, Carlos Dos Santos
During the week, the MLS announced that aidan morris and the Argentine Lucas Zelarayán They are among the 26 footballers who will make up the squad of the MLS for him Stars game. Morris was selected through a vote of fans, players and media, while The Chinese was appointed by the English coach of the D.C. United, Wayne Rooney. It should be remembered that next Wednesday, July 19, the duel of the MLS All Stars against him Arsenal in it Audi Field.
Goalie: Patrick Schulte
defenses: Steven Moreira, Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadzki
midfielders: Darlington Nagbe, Alexandru Matan, Yaw Yeboah, Mohamed Farsi
strikers: Lucas Zelarayán, Christian Ramírez, Cucho Hernández
substitutes: Isaiah Parente, Maximilian Arfsten, Milos Degenek, Evan Bush, Jimmy Medranda, Josh Williams, Philip Quinton, Luis Diaz, Gustavo Vallecilla
Faced with the terrible present that the inter miamiit is inevitable to think that the Columbus Crew will prevail, even when playing on the road.
Pick: Inter Miami 1-2 Columbus Crew
