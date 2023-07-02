Inter Miami could not retain the lead against Austin FC and they distribute points in Miami 🦩. pic.twitter.com/cglWc8SAk0 – ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) July 2, 2023

About the Mexican attacker Rodolfo Pizarroin the week The Tata He spoke about his situation, without assuring that he will continue at the club: “We know about his situation. This is the question of the footballer and then there is the part with the leadership to find out what his future is, in this case it is not a question that I end up deciding ”.

🚨 Gerardo Martino is the new technical director of #InterMiamiCF Is presented. He will direct Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets pic.twitter.com/7pHAJZP0M7 — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) June 28, 2023

Aidan Morris, Lucas Zelarayan will represent Crew at MLS All-Star Game next month https://t.co/Dh1faNiNKg pic.twitter.com/3EWNkzL42x — edwards mcmillan (@McmillanEdwards) June 27, 2023

Pick: Inter Miami 1-2 Columbus Crew