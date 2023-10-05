He Inter Miami of Lionel Messi, after losing the final of the US Open Cup against the Houston Dynamo and losing on a visit to the Chicago Fire, by a resounding score of four goals to one, will receive Cincinnati, facing the closing of the tournament of the MLS 2023, where David Beckham’s squad is already practically out of the playoffs.
When? Saturday October 7
Place: Miami
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. (local), 6:30 p.m. (ARG), 3:30 p.m. (MX)
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
Although things are not going well at all for Inter Miami, who, without Lionel Messi on the field, have simply forgotten about winning, there is news that will surely bring a smile to Inter fans.
And, according to information from various sources close to the player, the Argentine star would be getting closer to returning to the field. Which would be of great help to them now, as they are looking for that last playoff spot.
Goalie: Callender
Defenses: Miller, Kryvtsov and Avilés
Media: Arroyo, Busquets, Ruíz, Allen and Cremaschi
Fronts: Farías and Campana
Cincinnati is coming off a 2-1 loss to New York Red Bull. However, before this fall, the squad that will face Lionel Messi next Saturday had played four games without losing (two draws and two wins), so the duel on October 7 is expected to be a train wreck. between these two squads.
Goalie: Kann
Defenses: Arias, Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera and Gaddis
Midfielders: Kubo, Nwobodo and Angulo
Fronts: Boupendza and Badji
