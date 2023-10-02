🚨 Lionel Messi will not play with Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire. Next Saturday against Cincinnati is the last match before the international break with Argentina. They aim for him to be able to get some minutes in that game. Via @gastonedul. pic.twitter.com/cDZ85L0mgY

— Mundo Albiceleste ⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) October 1, 2023