Next Wednesday, October 4, at exactly 6:30 p.m. (local time), the Inter Miami Lionel Messi will visit the Chicago Fire at Solder Field Stadium, in another electrifying MLS day ahead of the playoffs. It should be noted that Chicago Fire has played 3 games without losing against Inter Miami.
When? Wednesday October 4
Place: Chicago
Stadium: Solder Field Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (local), 7:30 p.m. (ARG), 4:30 p.m. (MX)
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
The pink and black squad is coming off a 1-1 draw against New York City. The result did not please ‘Tata’ Martino’s team at all, even though they achieved it in his agony, with a goal scored by T. Avilés. However, adding three is vital for Inter Miami’s aspirations, if they still want to qualify for the playoffs.
Goalie: Callender
Defenses: Miller, Kryvtsov and Avilés
Media: Arroyo, Busquets, Ruíz, Allen and Cremaschi
Fronts: Farías and Campana
Chicago Fire comes from a 2-2 draw against New England, who started by winning the game with a goal from Chancalay in the seventeenth minute. A minute later Gutiérrez tied it, although at fifty-four Giménez made it 2-1 in favor of Chicago, Gil found himself with the final 2-2 at fifty-nine of the game.
Goalie: Brady
Defenses: Dean, Omsberg, Terán and Navarro
Midfielders: Doumbia, Giménez, Herbers, Gutierrez and Torres
Forward: Kamara
