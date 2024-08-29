Inter Miami will visit Chicago Fire On Matchday 29 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the match will be for the Eastern Conference between the leader and the thirteenth place, respectively.
The team led by Gerardo Martino comes from winning 2-0 at home to Cincinnati; meanwhile, the Fire comes from a 2-2 draw against the New York City FC.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting that will be very interesting between the teams from the same conference.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
City: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Stadium: Soldier Field
Date: August 31st
Schedule: 02:00 in Spain, 20:30 in Argentina, 17:30 in Mexico
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
NYC FC
|
2-2 E
|
MLS
|
Toluca
|
3-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Sporting KC
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Inter Miami
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
0-1 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cincinnati
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
Columbus Crew
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Inter Miami
|
4-3 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Tigres UANL
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Puebla
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
The Chicago team is still out of the playoff spots, last weekend they tied 2-2 against the New York City FC.
With last weekend’s win, the pink team secured its place in the playoffs and managed to have the best season in its history in its first four campaigns in the North American championship.
Chicago Fire: Chris Brady; Arnaud Souquet, Carlos Teran, Rafael Czichos; Allan Arigoni, Kellyn Acosta, Gaston Gimenez, Andrew Gutman; Maren Haile-Selassie, Hugo Cuypers, Brian Gutierrez
Inter Miami: Drake Callender; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Sergio Busquets, David Martinez, Marcelo Weigandt, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Jordi Alba; Matias Rojas, Luis Suarez and Diego Gomez.
Chicago Fire 1-3 Inter Miami
More news about MLS
#Inter #Miami #Chicago #Fire #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply