Inter Miami and Charlotte FC will face each other this weekend in a duel corresponding to the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Herons are the undisputed leaders of the Eastern Conference with 64 points in 30 games. For its part, Charlotte is in sixth place in the same conference with 41 points.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and news.
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium:Chase Stadium
Date: September 28
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in the United States (Eastern Time), 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, 5:30 p.m. in Mexico
In the United States, Mexico and Argentina this match can be seen through the Apple TV platform with a subscription to the MLS Season Pass.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New York City FC
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
2-2
|
MLS
|
Philadelphia
|
3-1V
|
MLS
|
Chicago
|
1-4V
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
2-0V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New England Revolution
|
4-0V
|
MLS
|
Orlando City
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Montreal
|
2-1D
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
0-1D
|
MLS
|
New York Red Bulls
|
1-1
|
MLS
Las Garzas have had a great 2024 season in Major League Soccer (MLS). Despite suffering losses from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez during important stretches of the campaign, Inter Miami secured its place in the American soccer playoffs and is seeking to win the Supporters Shield, a trophy given to the team that does the most points in the regular season.
Thanks to their good season, The Herons managed to secure their place in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The ‘Tata’ team will seek to transcend this competition since in the 2024 edition they failed and fell in the quarterfinals against Rayados de Monterrey.
Inter Miami and Charlotte FC have met on a total of six occasions. Las Garzas have three wins, one draw and two losses.
Charlotte is not at its best football moment in the final stretch of the season. Although they beat New England last weekend, the blue team had played seven consecutive games in the MLS without winning.
Inter Miami: D. Callender, I. Fray, T. Avilés, N. Allen, J. Alba, J. Gressel, Y. Bright, F. Redondo, R. Taylor, L. Messi, L. Suárez.
Charlotte F.C.: K. Kahlina, N. Byrne, A. Malanda, A. Privett, T. Ream, J. Urso, A. Westwood, P. Biel, B. Bronico, L. Abada, K. Swiderski.
The team led by Gerardo Martino has had a fantastic season and is having a great closing. The goal of the Miami team is the MLS title and week after week they take solid steps to reach this goal.
Las Herons have several of the best players in the entire MLS and also have a deep squad with very promising young players.
Inter Miami 3-1 Charlotte
