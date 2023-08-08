This Monday the first match of the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup was defined, which will be between the Inter Miami of the Argentine star Lionel Messi against the charlotte fc.
Inter left FC Dallas on the road after a penalty shootout, while Charlotte turned the score around and defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1.
Undoubtedly, a reserved forecast match and where the wide favorite to advance to the next round is the Miami club.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: Mr Callender
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, Jordi Alba
Media: Mr. Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Mr. Gómez
Forwards: L. Messi, Josef Martinez and R. Taylor.
Nick Marsman off team
The goalkeeper nick marshman He was one of the main detractors of the possible signing before the arrival of Lionel Messi, questioning that the Inter team did not have the infrastructure to receive the Argentine star.
“Personally I think that the club is not ready for the arrival of Messi. We have a temporary stadium, people can get onto the field, we go to the stadium without security. I hope he comes, but I think we are not ready”he mentioned at the time.
This Monday the goalkeeper was discharged from the club.
Goalie: K.Kahlina
Defenses: J. Lindsey, A. Malanda, A. Privett, N. Byrne
Media: K. Vargas, B. Bronico, A. Westwood, S. Arfield, K. Jóźwiak
Forward: K. Świderski.
With a somersault they advance to the quarterfinals
What a game Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo gave us in the round of 16. When it seemed that the Mexican Héctor Herrera’s team was advancing to the next round by the slightest difference, in just two minutes, at 80′ and 81′, Charlotte turned it around to go to the quarterfinals. Game not suitable for the faint of heart.
inter miami 2-1 charlotte fc.
