He inter miami live a bittersweet moment: on the one hand, the Las Garzas squad got the surprising signings of Lionel MessiSergio Busquets and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinobut on the other hand they are in the last place in the Eastern Conference and the dream of entering the playoffs seems increasingly difficult.
Miami has added just 15 points through 18 games and has not won in Major League Soccer (MLS) since May 13. This weekend The Herons will look to break their losing streak and try to add three against a solid Austin FC.
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: Lockhart Stadium
Date: Saturday July 1
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
streaming: MLS Season Pass Apple TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Philadelphia
|
4-1 (loss)
|
MLS
|
New England
|
3-1 (loss)
|
MLS
|
Birmingham Legion
|
0-1 (win)
|
US Open Cup
|
D.C. United
|
1-2 (loss)
|
MLS
|
New York RB
|
0-1 (loss)
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Houston Dynamo
|
3-0 (win)
|
MLS
|
F.C. Dallas
|
3-0 (win)
|
MLS
|
Sporting KC
|
4-1 (loss)
|
MLS
|
Royal Salt Lake
|
1-2 (loss)
|
MLS
|
Minnesota
|
2-1 (win)
|
MLS
The Miami team officially announced the hiring of Gerardo Martino as the club’s new coach. The ‘Tata’ returns to the MLS after a bitter experience with the Mexican National Team. In this new challenge he will coincide with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, footballers he directed at FC Barcelona. The task of the Argentine strategist is clear: get Inter out of the last places and seek to qualify.
inter miami: D. Callender, I. Fray, C. McVey, N. Allen, R. Taylor, D. Ruiz, D. Arroyo, F. Negri, B. Cremaschi, R. Pizarro, and J. Martínez.
austin fc: B. Stuver, J. Gallagher, A. Radovanovic, J. Cascante, N. Lima, D. Fagúndez, D. Pereira, O. Wolff, E. Finlay, G. Zardes and S. Driussi.
Inter Miami has had seven league games with consecutive losses. Things are not looking good for Las Garzas and they are close to saying goodbye to the season in the middle of the contest. The pink box will have to get its act together and start scoring points.
2-2
