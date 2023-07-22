The League Cup He already played his first day and now he starts with the second, where the inter miami of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Spanish Sergio Busquets will be measured at atlanta unitedwhich will make its debut in the contest, in a duel corresponding to South Group 3, which they share with Cruz Azul.
In their first game, the Florida team faced La Máquina Celeste, winning 1-2 through robert taylor and Messi, who appeared with his first goal in a free kick to get those attending the building up and give the team the three points in added time. In this way, the pupils of the Argentine Gerardo Martino They are already in control of the group.
Date: Tuesday, July 25
location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Vix and Apple TV in Mexico, TUDN and Univision in the United States
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
INTER MIAMI: 2 wins
ATLANTA UNITED: 3 wins
TIES: 0 ties
INTER MIAMI: GPEEE
ATLANTA UNITED: PPGGP
More news about the Leagues Cup
After the triumph obtained in the first date, Tata Martino indicated that it is not something to throw bells on the fly, since the performance was not the best, since Blue Cross He was superior and he was the one who should have taken the three points.
“Clearly we should not have won the game, they had many goal situations and we were very unforeseen; in the second half we were better and then a film that is repeated because he (Messi) is always there to write them. In the stadium there was an energy for that to happen, it happened to give him drama in the last play, but we all know what happens when there is a free kick and he is on the field ”he stated.
“We should not be surprised, what happens is that it is so common that today it seems normal, and there is another thing to highlight, he said that he came for a family election to compete and win and in his first game he already demonstrated. The club made a bet and made a life decision and this not only helps the club, it helps Florida, the United States and the MLS”ended.
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, DeAndre Yedlin, Ian Fray
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Dixon Arroyo
strikers: Robbie Robinson, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor
substitutes: Christopher McVey, Noah Allen, Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz, Josef Martinez, Edison Azcona, Victor Ulloa, Ryan Sailor, Carlos Dos Santos, Cole Jensen, Shanyder Borgelin, Harve Neville
One of the most important men in the Georgia team is the Argentine Thiago Almadawho can claim to be the first world champion as an active player for a club in the MLS. For now, the 21-year-old midfielder is among the candidates for the award of Best MLS Player.
In addition to this, the South American has ten assists, the second best mark in the course, and has scored eight goals in 21 matches.
“I feel good. I seek to continue improving with the club, try to show why they called me to the national team and also to enjoy wearing that shirt, which is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a player”, he added. “I feel good. I seek to continue improving with the club, try to show why they called me to the national team and also enjoy being in that shirt, which is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a player “he added.
However, it seems that he would leave North American soil very soon because he is in the orbit of European clubs and could leave in the remainder of the summer market or in the winter window.
Goalie:Brad Guzan
defenses: Juan Purata, Luis Abram, Ronald Hernandez
midfielders: Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley
strikers: Miguel Berry, Thiago Almada, Machop Chol
substitutes: Edwin Mosquera, Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Georgios Giakoumakis, Derrick Etienne Jr, Ajani Fortune, Miles Robinson, Quentin Westberg, Tyler Wolff
Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United
