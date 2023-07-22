🐐 LIONEL MESSI gives victory to Inter Miami 🐐 Great free kick goal for the Argentine in the last minute of the game 🔥 Cruz Azul does not lift even in Leagues Cup pic.twitter.com/eMCiASo1Si – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) July 22, 2023

“Clearly we should not have won the game, they had many goal situations and we were very unforeseen; in the second half we were better and then a film that is repeated because he (Messi) is always there to write them. In the stadium there was an energy for that to happen, it happened to give him drama in the last play, but we all know what happens when there is a free kick and he is on the field ”he stated.

“We should not be surprised, what happens is that it is so common that today it seems normal, and there is another thing to highlight, he said that he came for a family election to compete and win and in his first game he already demonstrated. The club made a bet and made a life decision and this not only helps the club, it helps Florida, the United States and the MLS”ended.

In addition to this, the South American has ten assists, the second best mark in the course, and has scored eight goals in 21 matches.

"I feel good. I seek to continue improving with the club, try to show why they called me to the national team and also to enjoy wearing that shirt, which is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a player", he added.

However, it seems that he would leave North American soil very soon because he is in the orbit of European clubs and could leave in the remainder of the summer market or in the winter window.

