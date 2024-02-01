Al Nassr and Inter Miami They will face each other this Thursday, February 1st, in a friendly match at the Kingdom Arena. The match will have the presence of the Argentine star Lionel Messi. The great absence is Cristiano Ronaldo due to an injury.

The match between Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami It is scheduled to be played starting at 1 p.m., Colombian time. In Latin America, the duel can be seen live through the application AppleTV.

He Inter Miami fell last Monday 4-3 against Saudi Al-Hilal in a friendly in which Luis Suarez He scored his first goal with the American team and Lionel Messi He opened his account this preseason with a penalty.

The squad of Gerardo Martino overcame the 1-3 deficit they suffered at half-time in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, but the brazilian Malcolm He made it 4-3 in the 88th minute, just seconds after Messi was substituted.

With this defeat against the team Neymar, who was out due to his serious injury, Inter Miami He still does not know the victory in his first three preparation trials of the season of the MLS, which starts on February 21.

ANDlInter noted through Suarez in the 34th minute, Messi penalty in the 54th minute and the young Honduran international David Ruiz in 55.

The goals of Al-Hilal They were the work of the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 10th minute, the Saudi Abdullah Al-Hamdan (13) and the Brazilians Michael (44) and Malcom (88), who was Messi's teammate at Barcelona.

Inter, who had previously tied against the team of The Savior (0-0) and lost to FC Dallas (1-0), will have the second stop of its Asian tour on Thursday against the also Saudi Al-Nassr. However, the long-awaited reunion of Messi with Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo It will not be due to the loss of the Portuguese.

The stadium Kingdom Arena in Riyadh He dressed up on Monday to receive the Argentine captain, who acts as a tourist ambassador for the Saudi kingdom and was the object of desire of the wealthy local league when he left the team last year. Paris Saint-Germain and sought a new destination away from European football.

Finally, Messi did not follow the path of many stars who accepted the stratospheric Saudi offers, including Neymarwho missed the duel against the Argentine and Suarezhis partners in the fearsome front Barcelona's 'MSN'.

