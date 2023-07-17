Miami (AFP)

The American League announced that former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially moved to the ranks of Inter Miami, with a contract until 2025, when he joined his former colleague in the Catalan international club, Argentine Lionel Messi.

And Inter Miami confirmed on June 24 that it had completed the Busquets deal.

Inter Miami has expressed interest in the 34-year-old Busquets, since the latter announced his departure from Barcelona on May 10.

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami,” the club’s managing owner, Jorge Mas, said in a statement.

He added, “From day one, we set out to bring the best players in the world to Inter Miami. Sergio’s career speaks for itself.

In 15 professional seasons in Catalonia, Busquets won 32 titles with Barcelona, ​​including the Champions League three times «2009, 2011 and 2015», the Spanish League nine times, the local cup seven times and the Club World Cup three times.

For his part, Chris Henderson, athletic director of Inter Miami, said, “He is one of the smartest players who have ever played this sport,” adding, “He reads play at an unprecedented level and influences every aspect of the game.”

As for Busquets, he said, “This transfer provides a special and exciting opportunity. I admired this club when I came to Barcelona last year, and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help achieve the success that this ambitious club seeks.”

The son of the Catalan city of Sabadell joined the Barcelona youth ranks in 2005, before making his debut in the Spanish League in 2008.

Sergio, the son of the Catalan club’s goalkeeper in the 1990s, was one of the pillars of Barcelona’s golden generation that dominated Europe in the early 2010s, along with Messi, Andres Iniesta and current coach Xavi, and this team was also the backbone of the 2010 and 2012 World Champions Spain.

Busquets lifted the two cups before ending his international career last December after playing 143 matches with his country, and following the disappointing exit of “La Roja” from the second round of the World Cup in Qatar.

Like Messi, Busquets is expected to be ready to play for his new team for the first time on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Asol.

On Saturday, Inter Miami officially announced its contract with Messi, who in turn signed a contract until 2025. Messi is supposed to be presented to the fans on Sunday and to the media on Monday.

Inter Miami has been suffering for several seasons in the American League, as its results were disappointing. It remains without a victory in 11 matches, and on Saturday it suffered its fourteenth loss in 22 matches this season.