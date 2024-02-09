Inter Miami's preseason has not been what was expected on a sporting level. The team led by Gerardo Martino has played six preparation matches and the balance has been negative: four defeats, one draw and just one victory. The pressure will grow week after week if Las Garzas have a similar performance during the start of Major League Soccer (MLS). In this sense, David Beckham's team seeks to close a new contract before the start of the American league.
According to a report by journalist Gastón Edul, Inter Miami would have made an offer to sign Federico Redondo. Las Garzas would have offered around 8 million dollars for the young Argentine midfielder from Argentinos Juniors.
This report indicates that the negotiation is advancing.
Federico Redondo, son of Fernando Redondo, former Real Madrid player, is a 1.88 meter tall player with Argentine and Spanish nationalities who usually plays as a pivot or central midfielder.
Redondo has been part of the Argentine National Team in both the under-20 and under-23 categories.
Currently Inter Miami has some players who work in similar positions. Among them are Sergio Busquets, Gregore, David Ruíz, Diego Gómez and Benjamin Cremaschi.
Cremaschi, who appeared in Gerardo Martino's plans as a starter, suffered an injury that will sideline him from the field for two or three months.
In this sense, Redondo could make a place for himself in the starting eleven, carrying out sacrifice and recovery tasks, freeing up Sergio Busquets more.
#Inter #Miami #seeks #sign #young #promise #Argentine #football
Leave a Reply