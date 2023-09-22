Next Sunday, September 24, at exactly 5:30 p.m., Inter Miami He will go to Orlando City’s home in search of one more victory that will bring them closer to the playoff zone. They come from beating Toronto 4-0, with the bad taste in their mouths that Lionel Messi had to leave the field of play in the first half due to an injury.
When? Sunday September 24
Place: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: Orlando City Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
Orlando City is coming off a 2-0 loss to New York City. It was a pretty strange game for Orlando. And the ball was in their possession, to a certain extent, you could say that they were the ones who were calling the shots. However, the forcefulness of those from New York made the difference and they achieved a fundamental victory in their aspirations to qualify for the playoffs.
Goalie: Pedro Gallese
Defenses: Dan Þórhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson and Rafael Santos
Media: Araújo, Cartagena, Torres, Pereyra and Angulo
Forward: Enrique
The alarms went off when, at minute thirty-seven of the first half, Lionel Messi had to come off the bench to be evaluated by doctors. The concern was still present in Inter Miami’s win over Toronto, and yet, in the last few hours it has been confirmed that there is no muscle injury, therefore, the Argentine star will be ready for next Sunday’s game.
Goalie: Callender
Defenses: Jordi Alba, Miller, Kryvtsov, Avilés and Yedlin
Media: Farías, Busquets and Ruíz
Fronts: Lionel Messi and Joseph Martínez
