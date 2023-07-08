Miami (AFP)

American Inter Miami, the new club of Argentine soccer world champion Lionel Messi, announced that it will organize an event called “unveiling” on July 16 at its stadium.

Messi announced last month that he would join the Florida State team, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The event will include “exciting entertainment, speeches on the field and more,” according to what the club added in a statement, without mentioning Messi’s name.

It is expected that Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time in his rich career in Qatar last December, will present his former Barcelona colleague Sergio Busquets.

The American club had recently appointed Argentine Tata Martino to supervise the team.

It is expected that Messi, 36, will start his career with Inter Miami on July 21, against Cruz Asol, Mexico, in the new League Cup, which will be held between the most prominent clubs in the American and Mexican leagues.

The owner of the majority of the club’s shares, Jorge Mas, said that the club may make between “three and five contracts” during the transfer period.

Inter Miami occupies the bottom of the Eastern Region standings, and it is the 28th among the 29 clubs in the American League.

After his appointment, Martino said he spoke to Messi and Busquets about their imminent move to the Major League Soccer: “Sometimes in our world, the United States and Miami are associated with vacations. And this is not the case. They are coming to compete.

He continued, “They come after they won the World Championship titles, the Spanish League. They won’t relax. They will compete because it is in their blood.”

The “unveiling” ceremony will take place at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, North Miami.

David Beckham, former Manchester United star and co-owner of the club, is expected to appear during this ceremony.