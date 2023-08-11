The Leagues Cup has not turned out to be a field day for the Mexican teams. In the group phase several fell, in the round of 32 others more joined the dark list, and in the quarterfinals they only reached striped and Queretaro.
Among the main reasons why Liga MX clubs have failed to shine in this competition is the issue of travel. Monterrey, for example, will reach its commitment against LAFC with five games in which it has had to move from one place to another, while Los Angeles has played them all from the comfort of its ‘home’.
Another factor that is said to have had an influence is the arbitration issue and the handling of the VAR. What he lived America in the penalty shootout against Nashville serves as an example. Such has been the annoyance of the national squads, that the president of the MX League: Mikel Arriola, has already spoken about it in an interview for TUDN, saying that the possibility is being evaluated that, for the next edition of this tournament, some duels are also played in Mexico.
“If some games will be played in Mexico next year, it will be determined in the analysis, what happened in sports and what we have to do so that we can have those alternatives. We have listened to the fans who have complained that their teams They are visitors all the time, refereeing and VAR. We have to take these voices before the Leagues Cup council to represent our teams very well and from that analysis, we will see if we will make changes next year so that the floor is even.”
– Said the president of the Mx League.
However, it is also a reality that some Mexican teams underestimated the level of MLS. Or at least that’s how the Venezuelan attacker Josef Martínez feels, who, with a smile on his face, declared the following last Thursday, in the mixed zone:
“They said that coming here was very easy, I think they went home not so easy and not so happy but hey, let’s hope they do better next time.”
– Joseph Martinez.
And just as the Inter Miami soccer player seemed happy about the failure of the Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup, there are many journalists and fans who see this as an alert for all those Liga MX teams who continue to think that MLS is still within reach. light years from them, when the truth is that the difference between one league and another is getting shorter.
#Inter #Miami #player #attacks #Mexican #teams
Leave a Reply