Sergio Busquets has taken a second wind within Barcelona. The midfielder started the campaign with a very low sporting level, to such a degree that at the time he was relieved by Frenkie de Jong in the position of ‘5’. However, with the innovations that the Barcelona coach has imposed within his system, today the containment medium is experiencing a great sporting moment and is once again the undisputed headline.
That being the case, within Barcelona they value the renewal offer that they will put on the team captain’s table, it is expected that it will be for one year at the request of Xavi himself, however, to date there is no full certainty that the player accepts it. Thus, David Beckham’s Inter Miami has reactivated his desire to join Sergio in his squad this summer and that is why he has saved a franchise player position.
The newspaper Sport He affirms that Inter Miami awaits Sergio with open arms and in reality the project revolves around him. The MLS club has spent a franchise player position on the return of Rodolfo Pizarro and another on the signing of Josef Martínez and they leave a vacancy for Busquets, as they hope that the Catalan will be the one to revolutionize and perfect good football within of the United States team thanks to what he has learned over the years within the ranks of Barcelona.
#Inter #Miami #plans #season #Sergio #Busquets
Leave a Reply