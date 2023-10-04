Jorge Mas, one of the owners of Inter Miami, revealed the promise he made to Lionel Messi shortly after his revolutionary arrival to soccer in the United States. During a talk with Club del Deportista, he referred to the possibility of the Argentine star stepping on the Camp Nou again and reliving old memories of his time at Barcelona.

In addition, the businessman revealed new details linked to the background of the signing of the captain of the Argentine team that became World Champion in Qatar 2022.

“Messi’s departure from Barcelona was not pleasant. I know that he was not able to say goodbye to his club and the circumstances of his departure were not what he would have wanted. And that is why I gave him my commitment that he would do everything possible in the coming years so that he has the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans,” stated David Beckham’s partner.

However, for the moment, Messi’s “return” to the Blaugrana stadium would only be temporary. But he made it clear that he had no desire to get rid of the Ten and anticipated a possible scenario that could occur regarding the end of the world champion’s career. “We can put together some kind of match or something with Inter Miami,” he concluded.

The background of Lionel Messi’s signing: four years of meetings and secret talks

Throughout the interview, something he had already begun to talk about with the newspaper The countryMas revealed new details linked to the background of the signing of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. “There were four and a half years of negotiations. “Everyone told me it was going to be impossible,” she admitted.

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

And he went deeper: “The first meeting took place in 2019, when I decided to organize a meeting in Barcelona to meet Jorge, Lionel’s father. “I picked up David Beckham in London, we secretly flew to the Spanish city and chatted for three hours, where I sold Jorge the concept of Miami, the dream.”

The idea resonated deeply with Messi and his surroundings ever since. Despite this, there were no major movements until 2022. In light of the Argentine’s difficult present at PSG and in the context of the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, negotiations between the Messi family and Jorge Mas intensified greatly.

“When he was entering the last year of his contract with PSG, we had the opportunity to speak for the first time while Argentina was training for the World Cup at the Inter Miami facilities. I spent a lot of time with Leo talking about it, about Miami, about his family, about his future,” he recalled.

He alleged that, during a section of the conversation with the man from Rosario, he realized that there was a real possibility of “clinging something so that he could go to Miami in 2023, after the World Cup.” “I had multiple meetings between Rosario, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Miami, Doha… There were contracts with extremely important figures, there was competition and concern, but I was always convinced,” he added in reference to the offers that Messi received from Barcelona itself and the Saudi club Al -Halil -who signed Neymar Jr.-.

Finally, Inter Miami made their dream come true and Messi was presented as a new reinforcement for the American club last July. Since then, Mas says he cannot sleep: “The implication that that has for soccer in North America… It has had a global impact. I think everything has changed. The MLS is another.”

Finally, he listed some of the changes he could notice since Messi’s arrival in Miami: “Every time we play away from home the stadiums are full. The reception for Lionel has been extraordinary. “The game in New York, with almost 30,000 fans, 80% shouting Messi’s name, there were albiceleste and pink t-shirts.” “It shocked me, I didn’t expect that. Now all he now sets his eyes on the American League. “There will be a before and after Messi’s arrival to the MLS.”celebrated to finish.

La Nación (Argentina) / GDA