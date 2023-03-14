Busquets is experiencing his best season in Barcelona in years, the player has been well supported by the youth of Gavi, Pedri and de Jong. This fact means that the world champion in 2010 has less physical responsibility, especially when it comes to recovering balls, and has allowed him to exploit other of his two great virtues, his ability to distribute and, above all, that outstanding sense of always being correct. location, play where it should play.
For this reason, Xavi wants his former teammate to continue in the squad for at least one more year and the club has followed the coach’s instructions by putting a formal offer on the veteran’s table. Before the game against the Bilbao team, the Catalans have offered Sergio a one-year contract plus another optional one with a salary of 3 million euros per season, which is not a bad offer, but is far exceeded by what offered by David Beckham and Inter Miami.
Sources report that Inter Miami’s offer doubles what Barcelona puts on the table, the club offers double the salary per year to ‘5’, that is, 6 million euros each season and the duration of the contract is long. longer, 3 years of insurance contract. That is to say, the team from the south of the United States offers 15 million euros more, completely fixed under contract compared to what Laporta puts Sergio.
#Inter #Miami #offers #Busquets #contract #Barcelona
