Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has announced that Lionel Messi will miss some matches. The Argentinian will be called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as the MLS season continues. “Leo will miss at least three games. He will be called up to the national team, like the other players. We know we have to keep winning without him.” Messi will take part in Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia in September, which will see him miss Inter Miami’s matches against Los Angeles, Kansas City and Atlanta United.