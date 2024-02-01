Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasr with a score of 0:6

Inter Miami lost to Al Nasr in a friendly match. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Thursday, February 1, and ended with a score of 6:0 in favor of the team from Saudi Arabia. Anderson Talisca scored a hat-trick for the winners, and Otavio, Mohammed Maran and Aymeric Laporte scored another goal each.

The latter scored a goal with a free kick from his own half of the field.

Al-Nasr forward Ronaldo did not take part in the match due to injury. Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi entered the field in the 83rd minute.