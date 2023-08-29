Inter Miami reported this Monday that the construction works of Freedom Park began, a new stadium with a capacity for 25,000 spectators that will emerge in the Airport area, which will open in 2025 and which the club is promoting as the future home of Argentine Lionel Messi.

Freedom Park will replace the DRV PNK Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 kilometers from downtown Miami, and the club plans to finish the works in 2025, the team said in a statement.

“Inter Miami CF’s stadium, the 58-acre public park and entertainment district in Miami Freedom Park is scheduled to open in 2025, and the official opening ceremony will take place later this year. Miami Freedom Park is a 131-acre development anchored by a new 25,000-capacity soccer stadium.

The team trained by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will thus bring its players closer to the heart of a city who, after the arrival of Messi, turned completely to football.

“With Inter Miami, my family set out to build something truly transformative. In just four years we have changed the world’s perception of soccer in the United States. As we begin construction on Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us,” said the owner of the club, Jorge Mas.

“By creating a multi-faceted space, we will set a new standard for what sports complexes can be. We look forward to providing a dining and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and listen to the chants as Messi and the Inter Miami players take to the field for the first time in 2025,” he continued.

The club is working to attract members and brands, as well as start-ups, to improve the facility.

EFE

