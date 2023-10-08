Miami (AFP)

Inter Miami dropped out of the race to qualify for the playoffs of the American Football League, losing to its guest, FC Cincinnati, 0-1, despite the return of its international star, Argentine Lionel Messi.

Messi entered in the 55th minute when the two teams were tied scoreless, without succeeding in preventing Cincinnati, the strong leader of the Eastern Conference, from achieving victory with a single goal scored by Argentine Alvaro Barreal (78).

Messi returned to the ranks of Inter Miami after missing his last four matches due to injury, for which he paid dearly, as he has not won since beating Toronto 4-0 last September 20.

Messi returned injured after the international break in early September, and his coach at Inter Miami, his compatriot Gerardo “Tata” Martino, confirmed that he was suffering from “muscle fatigue.”

Since then, the Qatar World Cup champion last year played only 37 minutes against Toronto, and missed four matches, including three in a row.

Inter Miami was hoping to achieve victory in order to continue its dream of qualifying for the playoffs, but the Florida club, which occupies the penultimate place in the East, now finds itself very far (33 points) from the qualifying places, two stages before the end of the tournament.

DC United currently occupies ninth place (40 points) in the Eastern Conference, which is the last place to qualify for the playoffs. Despite this, the DC club, which finished its matches, is threatened by its pursuers, the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire, Charlotte, and New York City.