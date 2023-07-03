In America they are never secretive about the exorbitant amounts that athletes earn. So what Lionel Messi will be able to add to his well-filled account as a player of Inter Miami is anything but a state secret.

Inter Miami boss Jorge Mas, director and co-owner of the MLS club, said in an interview with El Pas revealed that the Argentine superstar will earn “between 50 and 60 million dollars” (45 to 55 million euros) per year.

It doesn't stop there, as Messi is reportedly also sharing in the profits of two of MLS (Major League Soccer's) largest commercial partners, Apple and Adidas. In addition, he has an option to buy a minority stake in the club, which is part owned – and managed – by David Beckham. The former England international made a similar deal when he started playing football in the United States. Beckham signed for LA Galaxy in 2007 with an option to buy a club if MLS expanded. That opportunity came in 2018 in Miami.

Mas does not rule out that Messi will follow Beckham’s example. “I think he comes with the desire to make his mark, and he will be able to do that outside football,” he said. El Pas. “If he retires, he will have a stake in the club. I envision a post-football life for Messi very similar to that of David Beckham or Michael Jordan.”

David Beckham talking to Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez at the Miami circuit last year. © Pro Shots / Michael Potts



Inter Miami has been eyeing Messi’s signature for years. “In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him in,” said Mas. “Messi can make MLS one of the two or three biggest leagues in the world.”

According to Mas, it took him three years, one and a half of which was 'very intense' to persuade Messi. ,,There were many conversations with Jorge (Messi's father, ed.). David only talked to Leo about football issues, because he was a player. We were done at the end of May. I didn't want him to feel pressured. We spoke in Barcelona, ​​​​​​Miami, Rosario, Doha. I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the deal."

Not only financially, Messi is also served sportively in his weeks in Miami, where Sergio Busquets will also strengthen the team. Mas: “It was essential for us to surround Messi with players of his level.”