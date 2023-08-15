Inter Miami is looking for another great figure to accompany Messi: the candidates

The Argentinian Lionel Messiwho has scored eight goals in five games since his arrival at inter miamifaces a new challenge in American soccer this Tuesday by visiting the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the League Cupthe new tournament that measures the MLS clubs with those of the Liga MX.

Messi counts his games by victories since his arrival in the United States. He scored in each of his five games and, after chaining three consecutive doubles, against Atlanta United, Orlando City and Dallas, signed the resounding 4-0 endorsement of Charlotte to advance to the semifinals and place itself two games away from lifting its first title on American soil.

in vista

The Argentine will face a highly demanding rival in the United States on Tuesday, a Union that was a finalist in the MLS Cup last year and that bases its successes on tactical organization and defensive attention.

The Union eliminated the Queretaro in the quarterfinals and now Monterrey is the only Mexican club still in the game.

What Messi has generated in the MLS and in Miami is scandalous, which is why the team thinks that someone else can give them a hand and they are already looking at resumes.

Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe



Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets They have given a new dynamic to the group and more are expected to join.

Uruguayan has been spoken Louis, SuarezBut that remains to be seen.

