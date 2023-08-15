Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inter Miami is looking for another great figure to accompany Messi: the candidates

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Inter Miami is looking for another great figure to accompany Messi: the candidates

Close


Close

Messi at Inter Miami

Messi, this Sunday.

Messi, this Sunday.

The Argentine is the big star of the MLS.

The Argentinian Lionel Messiwho has scored eight goals in five games since his arrival at inter miamifaces a new challenge in American soccer this Tuesday by visiting the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the League Cupthe new tournament that measures the MLS clubs with those of the Liga MX.

See also  OBJ injured himself: That was the shock moment in the Super Bowl

Messi counts his games by victories since his arrival in the United States. He scored in each of his five games and, after chaining three consecutive doubles, against Atlanta United, Orlando City and Dallas, signed the resounding 4-0 endorsement of Charlotte to advance to the semifinals and place itself two games away from lifting its first title on American soil.
(Jorelyn Carabalí: a short life marked by tragedies) (Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti go to live near their main enemy)

in sight

The Argentine will face a highly demanding rival in the United States on Tuesday, a Union that was a finalist in the MLS Cup last year and that bases its successes on tactical organization and defensive attention.

The Union eliminated the Queretaro in the quarterfinals and now Monterrey is the only Mexican club still in the game.

What Messi has generated in the MLS and in Miami is scandalous, which is why the team thinks that someone else can give them a hand and they are already looking at resumes.

Lionel Messi
Photo:

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe


Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets They have given a new dynamic to the group and more are expected to join.

See also  Sports schedule for Wednesday, November 30

Uruguayan has been spoken Louis, SuarezBut that remains to be seen.
(Jorelyn Carabalí leaves a heartbreaking message for the death of her brother)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Inter #Miami #great #figure #accompany #Messi #candidates

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alckmin talks about normalized energy in the next few hours and that the government reacted quickly

Alckmin talks about normalized energy in the next few hours and that the government reacted quickly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result