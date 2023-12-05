Inter Miami is finalizing the details to sign Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal told The Athletic. The deal will reunite Suárez with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he won four LaLiga titles and a Champions League between 2014 and 2020.
It must be remembered that MLS clubs are allowed three designated players, also known as franchise players. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gregore were the ones who had this assignment this season that is about to end.
Likewise, Miami let forward Josef Martínez leave this offseason, clearing the way for Suárez up front. The club also has Ecuadorian international striker Leo Campana on its books. With the number of games Miami is expected to play in 2024 between the league, the US Open Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup, the club will need several options at all positions.
Suárez, who will turn 37 in January and whose deal with Inter Miami was first reported by the Miami Herald, is coming off his final year with Gremio in Brazil, where he had 24 goals and 17 assists in 52 games.
The former Barcelona star has spoken of his desire to play with Messi one more time before they retire.
“I have earned the right to decide, to say enough and enjoy where I play next. And for my children, who have had little vacation time lately to stay with me and support me.”
#Inter #Miami #close #signing #Luis #Suárez