Miami Inter came to the League Cup 2023 as the worst team in Major League Soccer (MLS), however, Las Garzas have had an impressive performance in the binational tournament. The pink team came to this competition with 11 games without knowing the victory; now he has three victories in a row and is installed in the round of 16.
this is the effect Lionel Messi. Since the arrival of the Argentine star and the Spanish Sergio Busquets, the improvement of the Miami team has been noticeable. In their last three duels they have nine goals for and only two against.
Inter Miami will face off against F.C. Dallas on August 6 in the round of 16 of the League Cup. For the first time in the competition so far, Las Garzas will leave their stadium and visit Toyota Stadium in Texas.
For the important duel of the round of 16 against FC Dallas, Gerardo Martino will not be able to count on the following players due to injury: Ian Fray (cruciate ligament tear), Franco Negri (cruciate ligament tear), Gregore (foot fracture), Jean Mota (lateral lateral ligament tear) and Corentin Jean (cruciate ligament injury).
The good news for ‘Tata’ Martino is that he will be able to count on the return of Christopher McVeycentral defender who was sent off on matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup, in the duel between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.
#Inter #Miami #injured #suspended #Dallas
