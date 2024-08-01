Inter Miami will look to secure first place in its Leagues Cup group when it takes on Tigres de la UANL on Saturday, August 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The Garzas are coming off a victory over Puebla and will be looking for their second consecutive victory to continue their path to a second championship. They will face a team that started their participation in the Apertura 2024 well.
Below we tell you which Inter Miami players will not be available for this match against Tigres due to injury or suspension.
The team led by Gerardo Martino has several absences for this match and this competition due to injuries and call-ups to the national team.
The most important loss for the Garzas is that of Lionel Messi, who is dealing with a ligament injury and everything indicates that he will not be able to play a single minute of this competition organized by Liga MX and MLS.
Nicolás Freire and Facundo Farías are in the same situation, having suffered a torn cruciate ligament.
Benjamín Cremaschi and Diego Gómez will not be available for this competition because both players were called up by their respective national teams to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Finally, Inter Miami does not have any suspended players, so the rest of the squad will be available for the power-to-power duel against Tigres.
