Inter Miami and Columbus Crew will face each other in one of the most evenly matched matches of the entire round of 16 phase of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Herons, leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference, will face one of the most powerful squads in American soccer.
These teams have faced each other on a total of seven occasions. Miami has four wins on its record, compared to Columbus’ two and just one draw.
Unfortunately for Gerardo Martino, he will have to face this match with the absence of some important players. Below we tell you which Las Garzas players will not be available for this match against Columbus Crew due to injury or suspension.
Tata will be without three key players due to injury: Lionel Messi, Nicolás Freire and Facundo Farías. Another name must be added to the list of absentees: David Martínez.
The 26-year-old Paraguayan defender had been a starter in Inter Miami’s most recent matches. He will not be able to play against Columbus Crew due to being red-carded in the Round of 32 match against Toronto FC.
To make up for this loss, Gerardo Martino can turn to the young Noah Allen or the experienced Serhiy Kryvtsov.
