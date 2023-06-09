Messi mania has already started in Miami. While awaiting the official announcement for the epochal passage of La Pulce to Beckham’s court, the fans are already counting down to the day of his debut. In fact, July 21 could be the date to circle, with Inter Miami playing the League Cup match against Cruz Azul. A unique event that has already made ticket prices skyrocket. As TickPick reports, the cheapest coupons have gone from the usual 29 dollars to… 459. A sensational peak that is making the 14,522 local fans present on the David Beckham team sales sites lose their heads.

Domino effect

But that’s not all. With Messi’s probable debut on 21 July, a domino effect has been unleashed on the prices of subsequent matches. On August 26, for Inter Miami’s home league match against the New York Red Bulls, costs went from $30 to $512. Against the defending champions (Los Angeles), from 81 we reached a minimum purchase range of 599 dollars. In short, the fever for Messi has already risen: a player like this has not been seen in America since Pelé’s time at the Cosmos and now American fans will spare no expense to enjoy the latest games of the Argentine phenomenon.