The Mexican footballer Rodolfo Pizarro he is not having a good time in his journey through Major League Soccer. The winger is trying his luck at Inter Miami, where his level of play has gone down, a situation that has caused him to not be a starter for coach Phil Neville at times. Now, it has been determined what will happen to his fate, since Mexican teams of the stature of Chivas and Monterrey want him among their ranks.
It was the same strategist of the American club, Phil Neville, who in an interview stated that Pizarro will not leave the team, this despite the offers that have come from Mexican football, ensuring that the player feels ‘happy’ at the club.
“There is no possibility that Rodolfo leaves the team. There has been a lot of speculation. He has not been able to play because he has been injured. I will not take any more questions about Rodolfo Pizarro. He’s happy here, “said the 44-year-old helmsman.
This is how at least in this semester the national player will be defending the colors of the Inter Miami. If he does not improve in the tournament, it is expected that it will be early next year when he can negotiate with any other team. So far, Pizarro has 26 matches played in the MLS, which is summarized in 4 goals and 5 assists. Its market value of legs is 10 million dollars.
That is how Chivas Y Monterrey they were left with the desire to sign him for the start of the Opening Tournament 2021. In both clubs he surrendered and now they will wait for one more tournament so that at the end of the year, in the winter passes market, they can raise their hands again to try to get his services. With the rojiblancos he played 58 games scoring 15 goals; with Rayados he scored 9 goals in 64 matches.
