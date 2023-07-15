Lionel Messi is already in the city of Miami for what will be his experience in professional football outside of Europe. The Argentine player, winner of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, will be presented this Sunday by his new club, an event that, in the best American style, will feature “exciting shows, speeches on the pitch and much more”, This was reported by the organization in a statement.

Soccer in the United States is close to marking a new milestone. Since its emergence as the Major League of Soccer (MLS) in the 1990s, it has not had the attention it is commanding today, despite the fact that great players were part of their clubs in the twilight of their careers.

Lionel Messi, winner of the Ballon d’Or award seven times, is very close to playing his first games in the American league. After joining FC Barcelona and more recently Paris Saint-Germain, the player born in the town of Rosario, Argentina, decided to continue his football career in the American Union with Inter Miami.

“We are happy with the decision we have made. We are ready and excited to face this new challenge, this new change. My mentality and my approach will not change, and wherever I am, I will give my best for both myself and the club, always performing at the highest level”, Messi said during an interview on Argentine Public TV.

According to what was reported by his new club, whose president is former British soccer player David Beckham, Messi will be presented on July 16 at an event to be held at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, a town in the state of Florida located about 48 miles north of Miami.

Save The Date 📅⚽ Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date. Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… pic.twitter.com/lC5bm9OrfK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023



The Spanish player Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former teammate at FC Barcelona and another of the signings made by Inter Miami for this season, will be present at said event.

In the same way, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino, signed to direct the club and who has already shared the dressing room with Messi and Busquets at FC Barcelona, ​​will be present to receive the pair of players during the presentation.

Lionel, with a tight schedule

When the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain reported that the Argentine player would not continue with the club, speculation began about what could be the next destination for the World Cup winner in 2022.

After weeks of uncertainty, in which clubs like FC Barcelona and the Saudi Al Hilal tried to keep the player’s services, it was finally revealed that it was Inter Miami that offered what was necessary to sign the Argentine.

However, according to Argentine media such as La Nación, one of the conditions to achieve the signature was that the man born in Rosario could have an extended vacation period before joining the ranks of Inter Miami.

Once that step has been completed, his installation in Miami and the presentation, the question arises as to when the player will debut with his new club. Although the team is in the middle of the season, which began in February and will last until next October, it is estimated that Messi will officially debut with Las Garzas, as the team is known, on July 21 when the ‘Leagues Cup’ begins. , a tournament in which clubs from Mexico and the MLS participate, with a format similar to that of the World Cup, and which will be played until August.

On the other hand, although Messi has unofficially been participating in some training sessions with the club, it is expected that his first official practice, with the presence of journalists, will take place on Tuesday, July 18, one day after offering his one press conference as a club player.

How is the club that receives Lionel Messi?

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, commonly known as Inter Miami, is a club that lives in the DRV PNK Stadium. This group was founded in 2018 and its first participation in the MLS occurred in 2019

After four seasons in the highest category of soccer in the United States, their results have not been good. Their best performance was during the 2022 season, when they managed to place 12th in the general classification, which was not enough to access international tournaments.

On the other hand, the club’s fans are hopeful with the arrival of what is considered the best player in the world today. They want their presence, which is already beginning to be felt in the streets of Miami, to put aside gray days and completely change the image of soccer in the city, which is worth saying is accustomed to triumphs, as they have achieved in the past. Marlins (baseball – MLB), Heat (basketball – NBA) or Dolphins in the American Football League (NFL)

With EFE, Reuters and local media