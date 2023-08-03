This Wednesday the Inter Miami of Argentine Lionel Messi got his ticket to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, by beating 3-2 against Orlando City on the field of the DRV PNK Stadium.
Once again, the team’s star was present and got his second double defending the colors of the Miami club.
At minute 7′, ‘La Pulga’ scored a great goal when receiving a ball inside the area, to immediately lower it from the chest and finish off with his left foot.
Messi’s second goal was almost a carbon copy of the first, as he received Josef Martínez’s pass to hit the right-footed volley that sealed the game, leading his team by the hand to face the next game.
The second goal of the night was scored by Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez from the penalty spot, charging well and deceiving the goalkeeper.
When is the next Inter Miami game?
Already with ticket in hand, Messi and company will be playing the round of 16 match next monday august 7when they face the F.C. Dallasa team that defeated Mazatlán in the round of 32 by a score of 2-1.
Once again, on paper, the wide favorite to advance to the quarterfinals is Inter Miami, a team that, if it sets its mind to it, could end up giving a scandalous rout to those from Dallas, who had complications to obtain their ticket to the eighth in a tight game against the Mexican club from Mazatlán.
