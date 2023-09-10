New York (Reuters)

Inter Miami continued its victories, in the absence of Lionel Messi, and beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2, thanks to a “double” by Leonardo Campana in the American Professional Football League.

The Argentine star and seven other players were absent from Miami’s ranks due to being busy with international matches, and despite this, the team maintained an unbeaten streak in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Inter Miami fell behind with an early goal by Daniel Saloi in the ninth minute, but the hosts recovered with two consecutive goals from Campana.

Facundo Farias added the third goal, after the hour mark, and Alan Pulido reduced the gap for Kansas City in the 78th minute, but coach Tata Martino’s team held on to emerge victorious.

Inter Miami remains in penultimate place in the Eastern Conference, with 28 points from 26 matches, 6 points behind the qualifying positions for the playoffs.

Messi scored a goal from a free kick to lead world champion Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and he will visit Bolivia tomorrow.