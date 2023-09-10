The Argentine star and 7 other players were absent from Miami’s ranks due to their preoccupation with international matches, and despite this, the team maintained an unbeaten streak in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions.

The absence is Messi’s first since his move to the American League, after the end of his contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami fell behind with an early goal by Daniel Saloi in the ninth minute, but the hosts recovered with two consecutive goals from Campana.

Facundo Farias added the third goal after the hour mark, and Alan Pulido reduced the deficit for Kansas City in the 78th minute, but coach Tata Martino’s team held on to emerge victorious.

Inter Miami remains in penultimate place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points from 26 matches, 6 points behind the qualifying positions for the playoffs.

Messi was busy with a match for the Argentine national team, as he scored a goal from a free kick to lead the world champion to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and he will visit Bolivia on Tuesday for another match.