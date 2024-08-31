Inter Miami coach Martino: Messi is gradually fitting into the team’s work

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino spoke about the health of injured striker Lionel Messi. His words are quoted Goal.

Martino said Messi has been working with the ball for several weeks under the supervision of the medical team and physiotherapists. “He is also gradually integrating into the team’s work. It is an injury that has lasted more than six weeks, so we need to remain calm and be absolutely sure that Messi has recovered,” the coach added.

Messi was injured in the 2024 Copa America final, in which Argentina beat Colombia 1-0. The forward has not played since.

Messi, 37, joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. His contract with the club runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season. He won the League Cup with the team.