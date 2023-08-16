This Tuesday the semifinal matches were played, and the first team to get their ticket to the next round was Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.
The team led by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino faced the Philadelphia Union in the semifinal of the contest, being large dominators of the commitment and thrashing by a score of
Once again, the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, did his thing again, and scored his ninth goal in just 6 games defending the cause of the Miami club.
Barely at minute 3′ of play, the Venezuelan Josef Martínez appeared to open the scoring. The second of the afternoon was the work of Messi, who scored a real goal, taking the ball in front of midfield to take a low and placed shot, beating goalkeeper Andre Blake. Before the end of the first half, at 47′, Jordi Alba scored the winning goal.
Already for the complementary part, Philadelphia tried to open spaces, although it failed to decipher Inter’s stoppage. At 73′ came the goal of honor via Alejandro Bedoya.
Finally, David Ruíz got the fourth goal of the match, which confirmed the 4-1 win, thus sealing his pass to the grand final of the competition.
It will be next Saturday, August 19, when the final match of the tournament will be played, where, without a doubt, the wide favorite to win the championship is Inter Miami.
