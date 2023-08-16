Inter Miami became the first finalist team in the 2023 Leagues Cup by overwhelmingly defeating the Philadelphia Union in the grand final by a score of 4-1.
The team led by the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, advanced without difficulties to the last match of the competition, passing over Philadelphia who could do little in the match.
From the initial whistle, those led by technical director Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino went to the front with a dressing room goal at minute 3′, the work of Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez.
The second goal of the afternoon was a work of art by ‘Lio’ Messi, who advanced in front of midfield controlling the ball to take a low and placed shot, beating goalkeeper Andre Blake who could do little.
Before the end of the first half, the goal of the sentence came from Jordi Alba, who put in the third that became a heavy slab for those led by coach Jim Curtin, who in the complementary part achieved the goal of honor via Away Bedoya.
However, Inter Miami was not left wanting more, and at 84′ David Ruíz scored the fourth goal to end up humiliating the rival in the semifinal and advancing to the final match.
When will Inter play again in the Leagues Cup?
For now, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will be playing the grand final on Saturday, August 19, at a time yet to be defined.
This is how Inter Miami is only 90 minutes away from lifting the title of the contest, where they look like the wide favorites to win the championship.
