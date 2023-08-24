This Wednesday the semifinal matches of the US Open Cup from United States. In the first match, Cincinnati and Inter Miami faced each other in a match not suitable for the faint of heart and which had everything, somersaults, goals and emotions in bulk, in the end, led by Lionel Messi, those from Miami obtained their ticket to the next round by beating the rival from the penalty shootout 5-4, after having tied in overtime 3-3.
In the second commitment, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake faced each other, with a goal from the Mexican Héctor Miguel Herrera, those from Houston went up on the scoreboard, however, for the complementary part came the goal from Anderson Julio to tie the game and Send everything to overtime. Where Adalberto Carrasquilla and Caicedo put the final 3-1 to advance to the grand final.
When and against whom does Inter play the final of the US Open Cup?
will be next Wednesday September 27 when the grand final of the US Open Cup is played, between inter miami and Houston Dynamo.
Once again, the team led by the Argentine technical director Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, is emerging as the broad candidate to win the title of this competition, just as they were when they played the Leagues Cup, although the Dynamo squad wants to end with all the forecasts and bring down the pools to defeat the Miami club. Will he get it?
More news about Messi and Inter Miami:
#Inter #Miami #beat #Cincinnati #penalties #play #Open #Cup #final
Leave a Reply