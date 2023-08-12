Inter Miami continues with a perfect pace in the Leagues Cup, now, the team led by Argentine star Lionel Messi easily and forcefully beat Charlotte FC by a score of 4-0, getting their pass to the semifinals of the competition,
From the initial whistle, those led by coach Gerardo Martino went to the front in search of the first goal of the match, which was not long in coming, since at minute 12′, Josef Martínez scored from eleven steps.
At 38′, Robert Taylor got the second of the night, while an own goal from Adilson Malanda and one more from Lionel Messi ended up sentencing the match and getting their ticket to the next round, where they are the broad favorites to win the title. of the Leagues Cup.
When does Inter Miami play again?
Now, the next Inter Miami commitment will be the next tuesday august 15before him Philadelphia Uniona team that defeated the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at a time yet to be defined.
It should be noted that Lionel Messi continues unstoppable. Since his arrival at Inter Miami, he gave a different face to the club, making himself felt from the first game giving the team the victory to win against the Cruz Azul Machine with a great free kick goal.
From that moment on, he got three consecutive doubles, against Atlanta United, Orlando City and FC Dallas.
This is how Messi and company are just one step away from reaching the final of the Leagues Cup, where they arrive as the broad favorites for the title.
#Inter #Miami #beat #Charlotte #play #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply