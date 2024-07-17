London (dpa)

Inter Miami, the American football club, announced the details of the injury of Argentine Lionel Messi in the ligaments of his right ankle.

Messi (37 years old) was injured in the match in which the Argentine national team won against its Colombian counterpart by one goal in the Copa America final.

Inter Miami currently sit second in the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer, and the club released a statement explaining the nature of Messi’s injury on the club’s official website.

The statement said: “After medical evaluation, it was confirmed that Messi has an injury to the ligaments of his right ankle. The team captain’s readiness will be determined according to the periodic evaluations he undergoes and the development of his recovery process.”