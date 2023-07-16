“I’m looking forward to my next step at Inter Miami in the United States,” Messi said through his new club. The world champion arrived with his family in a private plane in Florida last week.

Messi, who comes over from Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to make his debut on July 21 against Mexican club Cruz Azul. That is a match in the context of the new Leagues Cup, a tournament between clubs from the MLS and the Mexican league. Inter Miami is currently 15th and last in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

FC Barcelona failed to sign Messi last summer. ,,I thought it would be great to play there again, but it just wasn’t possible”, said the Argentinian, who won the world championship with his country in December. “I really wanted to return. But I also heard that they had to sell players or that other players had to lose their salary. I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Text continues below the photo.