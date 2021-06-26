This Friday, June 26, the Inter Miami received the Orlando City On matchday 10 of the 2021 season of Major League Soccer, prior to their confrontation, both institutions launched messages of support to those affected by the Surfside tragedy, in the south of the State of Florida.
In the most recent hours, the State of Florida has gone through a tragedy, after the partial collapse of a building in the town of Surfside, which has so far left four fatalities.
Due to this situation, the teams came together to offer a message of encouragement to the affected families, while at least more than 150 people are searched through the rubble.
Through their social networks, the team expressed its support with the affected people.
“We are heartbroken. The Club’s thoughts and prayers go out to those directly affected by this horrible event that has impacted our community. A special thanks to all the first responders who go above and beyond in rescue efforts.”
– Inter Miami.
Following the message from their rival, the City of Orlando team did the same.
“Our hearts go out to the South Florida community and to those affected by this terrible event.”
– Orlando City.
In the past season in the franchise debut of David beckham, both teams met four times, with two wins for each, and where the last match was a victory for the team of Phil Neville. Last night, the Orlando team was left with a 1-2 win on the road.
